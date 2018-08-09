Most places see another round of showers and storms today with a soggy Saturday in store.

Coverage of rain will increase through the morning hours becoming most widespread by late morning through the afternoon hours. Not promising it will rain constantly everywhere today, but most places will see rain sometime from this morning into this afternoon.

Any rainfall, especially under thunderstorms, will be heavy. A Flash Flood Watch continues until 4 p.m. today for the DFW area and areas to the south because of the threat of heavy rain. Locations that find themselves under t-storms or heavy showers could pick up 1-3 inches of rain in an hour. With a soggy ground already, this could cause localized flooding of flood-prone locations and low-lying areas. As well as cause creeks and streams to swell, and cause standing water on roadways. Please be careful if you have to be out and about today, and do not drive into flooded roadways!

Coverage of rain looks like it will decrease this evening into tonight, so evening plans may not be as soggy as daytime plans today. Some lingering showers are possible overnight, but most places will start to dry out.

On Sunday, most of North Texas will be dry, but some lingering showers or storms are possible across far southeastern areas. Skies will clear with some sunshine around during the afternoon hours. With highs only in the low to mid-80s on Sunday, it will be a pleasant end to the weekend, and will feel much more fall-like!

