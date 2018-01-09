Most of this Labor Day weekend will be dry in North Texas. However, changes arrive by Labor Day in the form of clouds and rain.

Saturday will be hot and and humid for everyone. Highs will be in the 90s, and the humidity will make it feel like the upper 90s to 100 degrees. We can't rule out a very isolated afternoon shower or storm, but almost everyone will stay dry.

Sunday will be similar, but you'll likely notice a little more cloud cover during the day. As a result, high temps will be closer to normal with most places in the low 90s. Once again, afternoon showers or storms are possible, but coverage will be spotty. Rain coverage on Sunday will be around 20 percent for the DFW area and western North Texas with a little higher coverage (30-40 percent) for areas east of DFW.

Monday is when you'll notice even more changes. Much more cloud cover will be out there, which will keep high temps in the 80s and low 90s across North Texas. Also passing showers and storms will be around during the day. It will not rain constantly or all day long, but a round or two of showers and storms is possible. Severe threat is very low, but if you find yourself under a thunderstorm, heavy rain will be likely.

There will be dry times on Monday, so outdoor plans may not be ruined. But with rain in the forecast, now is a good time to have an indoor alternative in place in case you do see rain. Even though t-storms will be spotty today and tomorrow, it is worth the reminder to stay off local lakes with storms nearby, and move outdoor activities indoors if lightning is nearby.

An unsettled weather pattern continues all of next week as well. Each day will feature clouds and spotty to scattered showers and storms. Some days with higher coverage than others. High temps will be near normal for the first week of September, which will be a welcome break from the above normal August temps we've seen recently.

