Scattered showers and a few storms are possible through early Wednesday afternoon.Temperatures will stay on the cool side, only warming into the upper 80's to near 90°.

Temperatures will warm up for the rest of the week and the humidity will stick around too. At least we won't be dealing with triple digit heat, although the heat index may feel like it at times.

Labor Day should be rain free with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low-mid 90's.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers or storms (30%). Winds: NE 5-10. High: 88.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, mild and muggy. Winds: E 5-10. Low: 76.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Spotty showers or storms (20%) possible. Winds: SE 5-10. High: 94.

