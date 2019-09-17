Tuesday continues to bring the hot and humid with highs climbing into the mid 90's. An isolated shower or storm is possible southeast of the Metroplex this afternoon.

Rain chances will increase a little more by Wednesday as the Tropical Low moves north toward East Texas.

The best chance for showers and storms will be Thursday and Friday, with the heaviest rain through the end of the week over the eastern portions of North Texas.

Rainfall totals may be anywhere from 2-4 inches east and south of I-35 and I-45 with locally higher amounts. The closer to the Metroplex, rainfall totals are expected to be closer to 1/2-1 inch.

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies and hot. Winds: SE 5-15. High: 95.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and warm. Winds: SE 5-10. Low: 75.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with isolated (20%) afternoon showers and storms. Winds: E 5-10. High: 93.

