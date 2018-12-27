ROWLETT, Texas — Severe weather moving across North Texas canceled an informal 'moment of silence' Wednesday evening for both survivors and loved ones of victims who were claimed by tornadoes that moved across the metro in 2015.

On December 26th of that year, a major storm complex produced a tornado outbreak. Thirty-two total tornadoes touched down according to the National Weather Service, and 13 people were killed.

It was the deadliest tornado event for the area since the Dallas tornado in 1957.

Communities in Rowlett, Garland, and Sunnyvale received significant damage.

In Rowlett alone, 1,110 homes and roughly 35 businesses were either damaged or destroyed.

Since the tornadoes, a statute of a phoenix rising from the ashes has been erected where Rowlett's former water tower once stood on Sunnybrook Drive. That tower overlooked a vast amount of damage in the city in numerous images that were taken the following day after the tornadoes hit.

It has since been named the "Spirit of Rowlett."

On Wednesday, an informal "moment of silence" was going to be held from 6:46 p.m. to 7:02 p.m. at the statue, which was the full duration of one tornado making its way through the community.

That emotional meeting was canceled, however, when severe weather descended on the metroplex.

Donna Howse, a Garland mother whose home was damaged when the tornado went by her home three years ago, was planning to attend.

The severe weather tonight brought back horrible memories.

"It always makes me anxious when the weather starts turning for the worst," Howse said. "I will never forget it, and it will always be on my mind."

Howse hid in her bathroom with her teenage daughter that night. She says that her kitchen roof caved in, and that nearby homes were just slabs.

"My daughter started breaking down, and I think she saw her life just go before her eyes. So that's something I will never forget," Howse said.

Even though many couldn't gather to reflect tonight, Howse said she promises that it's not lost on her or her community how far they've come--or who is gone forever.

