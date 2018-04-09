Several rounds of rain and storms will continue this week!

TODAY:

Scattered showers and storms will increase in coverage, especially west of I-35. Locally heavy rain could lead to some minor flooding. Not everyone will see rain and highs will reach the upper 80s – low 90s.

TONIGHT:

Scattered showers and a few storms during the evening. Otherwise mostly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 70s.

WEDNEDSAY – FRIDAY:

Rain chances will continue with Friday being our best chances for showers and storms. Highs will be near 90°

The exact track form the remnants of Gordon will impact our chances for more showers and storms going into the weekend.

