Life in the country is about not seeing the house closest to you.

The Harwells live just outside the Princeton city limits and have lived in their home for 14 years.

"I'm content right here," Fisher Harwell said.

The Harwells have been married for 45 years. Their home sits right along a Texas Department of Transportation-proposed route for a highway.

TxDOT is holding a series of three public meetings. Last week it was held in Mckinney and this week both Princeton and Prosper will host meetings. The goal is to lessen the congestion on Highway 380 and because of the explosive growth in Collin County the congestion is projected to get worse.

Homeowners and business owners looked on big maps laid out on the table to see where their property sits on the lines.

"It would cut off the top part of our farm," said Karen Thompson, who has cattle and also cuts for hay.

TxDOT says these plans are in the very early stages of planning. It came up with five routes that representatives feel is the least intrusive on people.

"We want to know how everyone feels and how it's going to affect each person," said Ryan LaFontaine, TxDOT spokesman.

After this series of public meetings TxDOT will also organize work groups with citizens. There will be another series of public meetings in the fall once a final decision is made on the alignment.

"We're beginning these discussions now because the growth is happening so fast," said LaFontaine.

The Harwells say they do not intend to leave. But if they have to Fisher says the price for their property has to be right.

"No plan is gonna make everyone happy...but there's some that make more sense than others," Karen Thompson said.

TxDOT said if all goes as planned the earliest time for construction would be in five years.

