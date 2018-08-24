FORT WORTH, Texas -- Just five miles away from downtown Fort Worth, in the middle of the city's exploding north side, sits Meacham International Airport. It's a place that for some is flying high with opportunity.

"Very tremendous potential," said District 2 City Councilman Carlos Flores.

Flores, who represents the area in which Meacham sits, confirms the city is having preliminary ongoing talks with "interested parties" about bringing commercial passenger flights back to Meacham.

"Some of the discussions involve setting up routes to places like Orlando, Las Vegas, Florida perhaps," he said. "Moxy has been the one that’s been identified previously, there are other interested parties looking as well."

Moxy is said to be the name of a new airline from the man who started Jet Blue. We were unable to find contact for that man, David Neeleman, or the airline, but publications like Forbes have identified Meacham as a type of airport Moxy would target-- one that is more of a suburban location, like Burbank and Ontario, California.

"t’s a really good private airport, one of the best in the country, and it's just getting attractive again," said Fort Worth Star-Telegram columnist Bud Kennedy. That's thanks to improved highways nearby including the North Tarrant Express, and recent renovations to the airport.

"It's another option on the table," Kennedy said, referencing Dallas has Love Field.

Mayor Betsy Price took a more reserved stance, telling us through a spokeswoman:

"The city is not actively seeking commercial passenger flights at Meacham Airport. There is a lot of infrastructure improvements that would need to be made before it's even feasible," including TSA compliance.

Flores, who spoke to us while waiting for a flight at DFW Airport, says they want to honor their relationship with the big airport, which is a huge partner for the city. But he's hopeful for Meacham's future, too. "We’re approaching this with eyes open," he said.

