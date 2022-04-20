"I was in disbelief watching those children hanging from the windows. They had mattresses on the ground where they were jumping from the windows to safety."

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — Four people were injured, including three students, following a structure fire at Prairie View A&M University, according to the school.

The fire started Wednesday just before 6 a.m. in a student housing structure.

Chaniyay Turner says she punched through her window trying to get to safety.

"I tried to jump through the window but it wouldn’t open so I busted it open and said, 'Can someone please help us? Someone please help," she told us.

Of the three students, one was hurt jumping out of a third floor window. The student suffered a cut on their leg.

KHOU 11 News talked to a parent who rushed to campus after getting a frantic call from her daughter.

"I was in disbelief watching those children hanging from the windows. They had mattresses on the ground where they were jumping from the windows to safety," said Chilon Barideaux.

The other two injured students suffered smoke inhalation.

The fourth injured person was a police officer helping evacuate the building. The officer also suffered smoke inhalation.

All four were transported to the hospital by ambulance. There are no updates on their current conditions.

The school says the building was evacuated and all building residents were accounted for by staff at the scene.

Student Affairs staff says all students impacted by the fire have since been relocated.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, but officials confirmed the fire started on the third floor of the building.

I spoke w/ a mom earlier who showed up to the scene to check on her freshman daughter who lives in the building where fire started. Sharing this pic w/ me showing aftermath she says her daughter managed to escape bc her room was close to the exit staircase.. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/BrLc5yq5jw — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) April 20, 2022