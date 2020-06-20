Positive COVID-19 case forces North Texas mosque to suspend services

The IANT mosque will shut down for two weeks and WFAA has learned several other mosques now have too out of precaution.

DALLAS — The Friday prayers at mosques in North Texas usually draw large crowds. This Friday, it was near empty at the Islamic Association of North Texas, (IANT) one of the largest mosques around.

Late this week, administrators at IANT confirmed through social media a member who attended services earlier in the week had tested positive for COVID-19.

"They immediately took action. They suspended all activities and they made sure the entire facility was disinfected," said Azhar Azeez, who is with the North Texas Imams Council.

The council is one of several Muslim groups helping mosques navigate through COVID-19.

Azeez told WFAA the Imams, or spiritual leaders, are having daily conversations with each other about how to react to state and local orders as it relates to the virus.

"Due to a positive COVID-19 case in our congregation, IANT is shutting down all services, including five times and Jummah prayers, effective immediately," read a statement on the mosque's Facebook page.

The latest positive coronavirus case has also been confirmed page through a phone voice recording for the mosque.

The mosque will shut down for two weeks, and WFAA learned several other mosques now have too. Closure of the mosques is just one of the many recommendations made by groups to ensure the health and safety of the faithful.

"Our mosques are very unique because we pray in close proximity. We stand next to each other," said Dr. Amer Shakil, who is with the Dallas Muslim Medical Alliance.

The alliance is a group of doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers who help in an advisory capacity. The few mosques that are open only allow 10 to 25% capacity inside the sanctuary.

A COVID taskforce, which Dr. Shakil is also a part of, has outlined guidelines for mosques to follow: closed bathrooms, mandated individual prayer rugs, 6-feet separation, and rigorous cleaning.

"Keeping the social distancing, and getting the temperature, and taking everybody's name because this can happen anywhere," said Dr. Shakil.

Many religious groups have addressed how and when they begin opening their sanctuaries to the faithful. Several evangelical churches have started opening up with limited capacity. The Dallas Catholic Diocese is set to reopen churches in late June.

Azeez said most all mosques have been cooperating with guidelines.

"The overwhelming majority of mosques, 95% to 98% of mosques, remained closed since the beginning of March," said Azeez.

The latest positive case is the just latest reminder we are still in a pandemic.