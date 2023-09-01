This former state senator is asking for $12M. Not for re-election. For Uvalde.

The former Senator also discusses the Republican redistricting effort that forced her decision to not seek re-election.

DALLAS — When a gunman shattered the Uvalde community last year, Beverly Powell says she already knew her days in the state Senate were numbered because of redistricting.

19 students and two teachers had been slaughtered at Robb Elementary School.

And as the Democrat was driving home one day, she says her husband asked her what she was going to do with her grief when she was no longer in office.

“One of the things we learn as members of the Senate, as any elected official, you learn that you own the entire state of Texas. You own our glories. And you own our tragedies and our griefs,” Powell told us on Y’all-itics. “So, in that thought process, I determined really quickly that because of my time as a school board trustee in Burleson that I knew what it took to build schools.”

But that experience was only one part of the formula.

Perhaps more importantly, she had well-placed friend.

Chris Huckabee is the CEO of Huckabee, an architecture and engineering firm that focuses on building schools and Universities.

Here in Texas, you’ve more than likely visited one of their campuses.

Once Powell decided to help, she asked Huckabee if he’d design the school for free, if she could raise the money through the “Uvalde Moving Forward Foundation.”

“He said in an instant, yes I will,” Powell said. “Today we stand at $48 Million that we have raised to complete this project.”

And that means they’re only $12 Million short.

Other construction companies have also offered product to help build a new school in Uvalde.

Powell says they expect to hold the official groundbreaking in October.

And construction is expected to be completed in 2025.

“We’re out for bid right now and evaluating the companies that are going to make bids to do the work. So yes, we are on the road to get our project started. We also have acquired the land for the project,” said the Democrat.