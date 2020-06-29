Who's on the runoff ballots in Tarrant County?

The Democratic and Republican primary runoffs in Texas will be held on July 14. Early voting began June 29 and ends July 10.

The Democratic and Republican primary runoffs in Texas will be held on July 14. Early voting began June 29 and ends July 10. Early voting, however, will not take place on July 3 or July 4 due to the Fourth of July holiday.

Here's a look at who's on the ballots for the Republican and Democrat primaries in Tarrant County:

Republican Ballot

Elizabeth Beach will face Brian Walker for the Republican nomination to the race for Place 7 Justice of Texas' Second District Court of Appeals. The winner will not face a challenger in the November election.

Who is Elizabeth Beach?

Beach is currently the judge of Criminal District Court No. 1 in Tarrant County. She has held the position since October 2013.

A self-described "tough-on-crime former prosecutor," Beach graduated from the University of Texas School of Law and has taught criminal justice at Texas Christian University for the past two decades, according to her website.

Who is Brian Walker?

Walker has practiced criminal law, civil law and military and veteran's law for more than 16 years, according to his website. He has written more than 100 civil and criminal appeals and handled more than 75 trials since he became a prosecutor in Harrison County after graduating from the University of Houston's law program.

He served as a judge advocate in the U.S. Air Force Reserves from 2010 to 2019 and describes himself as a "seasoned appellate attorney." His father, Judge Scott Walker, currently sits on the bench of the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals.

Democratic Ballot

Kim Olson and Candace Valenzuela will face off with each other to be the Democratic candidate for U.S. House District 24. Whoever wins will race against Republican incumbent Rep. Kenny Marchant in November.

John Wright and Pedro "Pete" Munoz are also running against each other to represent the Democratic party in the race for County Constable of Precinct 5.

Who is Kim Olson?

Olson is a retired U.S. Air Force colonel who challenged Air Force policies preventing women from going to flight school and was among the first generation of female pilots, according to her website. She was one of the first women to command an operation flying squadron, commanded troops in Iraq after 9/11 and worked to modernize the Air Force's policy on sexual assault. She served in the Air Force for 25 years. She was inducted into the Texas Women's Hall of Fame in 2014.

Olson wants to expand the Affordable Care Act and make sure affordable, quality health insurance is available to everyone in the country. She believes climate change is "the most immediate threat facing our nation" and that urgent action is needed. She would end "corporate welfare" for polluters while promoting renewable energy.

She has pledged to co-sponsor and vote in favor of federally banning police chokeholds, end for-profit policing and prisons and require police departments that receive federal funds to publish misconduct records.

Who is Candace Valenzuela?

Valenzuela is the first Latina and African-American woman to have served on on the Carrollton-Farmers Branch school board. During her childhood, her family was homeless at one point after her parents' finished serving in the U.S. military, her website said. The experience led her to become deeply involved in education after she was the first person in her family to graduate from college. When she became a mother, Valenzuela said she was inspired to enter public service and expand educational opportunities.

Valenzuela believes health care is a human right. After experiencing medical debt herself, Valenzuela would expand the Affordable Car Act, implement a public health care option and lower the cost of prescription drugs. She would work to offer "strong incentives" to businesses to help combat climate change by providing "massive investment from the federal government."

If elected, she would also fight for universal pre-K, investment in community colleges and vocational programs, and higher teacher salaries. She also supports creating a pathway to citizenship and codifying the DREAM Act.

Who is John Wright?

Wright has worked in law enforcement for 27 years, 19 of which he has worked as a deputy constable for Tarrant County's 8th Precinct.

Under his leadership, the constable's office would effectively and efficiently serve civil papers and warrants, according to his website.

"We will be committed to ethical conduct, high performance standards and compassion in serving our community," he said on his website.

Who is Pedro "Pete" Munoz?

Munoz has worked as a Texas Peace Officer for 20 years, his website says. He has held multiple positions over the course of his career, including time as a deputy constable.

He wants to run Tarrant County's Precinct 5 Constable's Office in a "fiscally responsible manner," saying accountability is key, including the logging and tracking of property and money.

