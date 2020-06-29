Who's on the runoff ballots in Dallas County?

The Democratic and Republican primary runoffs in Texas will be held on July 14. Early voting began June 29 and ends July 10.

The Democratic and Republican primary runoffs in Texas will be held on July 14. Early voting began June 29 and ends July 10. Early voting, however, will not take place on July 3 or July 4 due to the Fourth of July holiday.

Here's a look at who's on the ballots for the Republican and Democrat primaries in Dallas County:

Republican Ballot

Dallas County does not have any Republicans competing in July's runoff election.

Democratic Ballot

Kim Olson and Candace Valenzuela will face off with each other to be the Democratic candidate for U.S. House District 24. Whoever wins will race against Republican incumbent Rep. Kenny Marchant in November.

Also on Dallas County's Democratic ballot will be the race for Texas House District 100. Incumbent Rep. Lorraine Birabil is facing a challenge from Jasmine Crockett for the party's nomination.

Audra Riley and Teresa Hawthorne are also running against each in the race for No. 3 Dallas County Criminal District Judge.

Who is Kim Olson?

Olson is a retired U.S. Air Force colonel who challenged Air Force policies preventing women from going to flight school and was among the first generation of female pilots, according to her website. She was one of the first women to command an operation flying squadron, commanded troops in Iraq after 9/11 and worked to modernize the Air Force's policy on sexual assault. She served in the Air Force for 25 years. She was inducted into the Texas Women's Hall of Fame in 2014.

Olson wants to expand the Affordable Care Act and make sure affordable, quality health insurance is available to everyone in the country. She believes climate change is "the most immediate threat facing our nation" and that urgent action is needed. She would end "corporate welfare" for polluters while promoting renewable energy.

She has pledged to co-sponsor and vote in favor of federally banning police chokeholds, end for-profit policing and prisons and require police departments that receive federal funds to publish misconduct records.

To learn more about Olson's campaign, click here.

Who is Candace Valenzuela?

Valenzuela is the first Latina and African-American woman to have served on on the Carrollton-Farmers Branch school board. During her childhood, her family was homeless at one point after her parents' finished serving in the U.S. military, her website said. The experience led her to become deeply involved in education after she was the first person in her family to graduate from college. When she became a mother, Valenzuela said she was inspired to enter public service and expand educational opportunities.

Valenzuela believes health care is a human right. After experiencing medical debt herself, Valenzuela would expand the Affordable Car Act, implement a public health care option and lower the cost of prescription drugs. She would work to offer "strong incentives" to businesses to help combat climate change by providing "massive investment from the federal government."

If elected, she would also fight for universal pre-K, investment in community colleges and vocational programs, and higher teacher salaries. She also supports creating a pathway to citizenship and codifying the DREAM Act.

To learn more about Valenzuela's campaign, click here.

Who is Lorraine Birabil?

Birabil is a "lifelong Democrat," who has been a Democratic Precinct Chair and delegate to the Texas Democratic Party's state convention for more than a decade, her website says. Raised by a single immigrant father, she graduated from the University of North Texas before receiving a law degree from Texas A&M University School of Law.

She supports the expansion of Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act and pricing healthcare fairly, according to her website. She'd also like to see the minimum wage raised in Texas. She served on the Dallas County Citizen Election Advisory Committee, and she believes strongly in protecting voting rights.

She would also pursue criminal justice reform, having been "a victim of police misconduct" herself.

For more on Birabil's campaign, click here.

Who is Jasmine Crockett?

Crockett is a well-known criminal defense and civil rights attorney who has worked as a public defender and at a private practice. She is currently the president of the Dallas Black Criminal Bar Association, according to her website, and a board member of the African American Lawyers Section of the State Bar of Texas.

She is committed to changing the criminal justice system to reduce violence, recidivism and mass incarceration, her website explains, and she supports reforms like a risk-assessment bail system to make it more equitable.

Crockett supports stricter environmental regulations and enforcement against manufacturers that disproportionately pollute in poor neighborhoods and communities of color.

She also wants to focus on preventing property taxes from "exponential" rises and would like to see mental healthcare access expanded.

For more on Crockett's campaign, click here.

Who is Teresa Hawthorne?

Hawthorne is a former District judge who was elected twice to the bench of Judicial District 203 and has spent 20 years as a criminal defense attorney after she graduated from St. Mary's University School of Law in San Antonio.

On her website, Hawthorne says she helps defendants get jobs, discharges them early from probation if they are doing well and gives them time served on court costs and fine if they are indigent.

She also describes herself as a proponent of bail reform while being "tough on crime."

To learn more about Hawthorne, click here.

Who is Audra Riley?

Riley has been an attorney for more than 10 years, her website says. She graduated from Texas Southern University's Thurgood Marshall School of Law before working as a felony prosecutor in the Dallas County District Attorney's Office, where she tried a number of jury cases. She then went on to work as a criminal defense attorney. She also has worked as a prison guard for the Texas Department of Corrections.

She believes criminal justice reform is needed for equitable justice, and would end excessive bail and focus on rehabilitation for offenders.

To learn more about Riley, click here.