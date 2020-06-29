Who's on the runoff ballots in Collin County?

The Democratic and Republican primary runoffs in Texas will be held on July 14. Early voting began June 29 and ends July 10.

The Democratic and Republican primary runoffs in Texas will be held on July 14. Early voting began June 29 and ends July 10. Early voting, however, will not take place on July 3 or July 4 due to the Fourth of July holiday.

Here's a look at who's on the ballots for the Republican and Democrat primaries in Collin County:

Republican Ballot

George Flint and Sarah Fox are competing for the Republican nomination in the race for District Judge in of Judicial District 401. The court hears criminal, family and civil law cases. Whoever wins the runoff will face Democrat Tonya J. Holt in November.

Who is George Flint?

Flint is a former chairman for the Collin County Republican Party who has 39 years of legal experience with Texas courts, according to his website. He is an associate judge of Collin County Probate Court and graduated from Southern Methodist University's Dedman School of Law. He is also a partner at the law firm Scheef & Stone.

"I know that electing judges with good character and strong legal ability, who will rule fairly on difficult matters, run efficient courtrooms, respect all who appear before them, and support the Constitution and the rule of law in their decisions, is critical," his website reads.

Who is Sarah Fox?

Fox is a former Collin County prosecutor and is currently a criminal defense attorney, according to her campaign's Facebook page. She is board certified in criminal law and graduated from Southern Methodist University's Dedman School of Law. She currently works at Goheen & O'Toole, a law firm in McKinney.

"The next judge of this vital bench must be someone who stands for both the rights of the accused and the protection of law enforcement," her website says.

Democratic Ballot

Lulu Seikaly and Sean McCaffity are both looking to represent the party on the ballot in November for U.S. House District 3. The winner will challenge the current incumbent, Republican Rep. Van Taylor.

Also on the Democratic ballot will be the race for Texas House District 67. That runoff will feature Lorenzo Sanchez and Tom Adair. The winner of the race will face Republican incumbent Rep. Jeff Leach in November.

Who is Lulu Seikaly?

Seikaly is a first-generation American whose parents fled the civil war in Lebanon and moved to North Texas, her website explains. Seikaly attended Ursuline Academy of Dallas before studying at Southern Methodist University and then the South Texas College of Law. She specializes in employment law and trains companies on discrimination and harassment in the workplace.

Seikaly believes the country's healthcare system is "fundamentally broken." She wants to create a public option that would allow any American to buy into Medicare. She would also advocate for quality education, universal pre-K and affordable child care.

She supports comprehensive immigration reform that includes better securing the border, passing a "clean" DREAM Act and providing a pathway to citizenship.

Who is Sean McCaffity?

A Garland native, McCaffity attended Baylor University's School of Law and " dedicated his career to standing up for the little guy" by taking on corporate corruption. His family is "rooted in faith" and he regularly gives sermons at his church about fairness and helping those in need, according to his website.

McCaffity wants the government to more heavily invest in sustainable energy, education and job training and the country's infrastructure like roads and bridges. He supports raising the federal minimum wage and protecting worker's rights like collective bargaining.

If elected, he would support ending qualified immunity for police officers and public officials, reduce the militarization of police, set a federal standard of force and end cash bail among other policies to promote racial justice.

Who is Lorenzo Sanchez?

Sanchez is a first-generation Mexican American from Plano who is currently a residential real estate agent with Keller Williams, his website says. He graduated from Quinlan School of Business at Loyola University Chicago before he came back to Collin County and worked with the Democratic Party for the 2018 elections, his website says.

If elected to the state House, Sanchez would push for a series of criminal justice reforms, including the removal of qualified immunity for officers and the end of private prisons, mandatory minimums and cash bail. He supports "fully" legalizing marijuana and investing tax money from its legalization into communities that have been impacted by the war on drugs.

He also supports the immediate expansion of Medicaid and enacting the Healthy Texas Act to create a single-payer system in the state. He also backs the Green Texas Act of 2021 to transition the state off fossil fuels while embracing renewable energy sources like wind and solar power. Sanche would also advocate for a $15 an hour minimum wage.

Who is Tom Adair?

Adair is a business attorney and former congressional aide in D.C., his website explains. He graduated from Dartmouth College and the University of Texas School of Law and has recently volunteered with political campaigns in Collin and Dallas counties.

He supports Texas accepting federal funding for the expansion of the Affordable Care Act in the state, which he says would bring in $10 billion to the state. He would also push to reform the state's Medicaid program "to cut waste and improve efficiencies." Adair also supports incentivizing sustainable energy like creating tax benefits for energy efficiency improvements.

Adair would ban chokeholds, require officers to intervene, improve police oversight, change sentencing guidelines to focus on rehabilitation of offenders and work on bail bond reform. He also backs universal background checks and red flag laws for gun owners.

Adair wants to improve Texas driver's license offices as well by expanding facilities and shortening lines and wait times.

