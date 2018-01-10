AUSTIN — We want to talk about voting because here in the U.S., it's your civic duty.

Whether you think it doesn’t matter, or the electoral college will cover you, or your vote won’t make a difference, it does.

The 2018 election is the mid-term election. There is no electoral college. You get to pick the lawmakers. You get to pick the city council members. You get to pick the mayor.

So, your vote 100 percent makes a difference. You taking time out of your day to head to the polls makes a huge difference.

The thing about lawmakers and politicians is that you have the power to fire and hire them. You get to hold them accountable. If you don’t do it, of course they’re going to do whatever they want to do.

Do you think the criminal justice system needs to change? Go vote.

Do you want a better transportation system? Go vote.

Do you think we need more affordable housing? Go vote.

There’s no excuse. And by not weighing in, you’re doing more harm than good.

The bottom line: Voting is your civic duty.

Get your vote on and go to kvue.com/votetexas to learn more.

