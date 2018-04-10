TEXAS — Although it's been more than a year since Hurricane Harvey devastated the Texas coast, the hurricane may have still affected your voting status.

If you were relocated, both permanently or temporarily, due to the storms, you may have questions regarding your voter registration or where you can vote in the upcoming Nov. 6 election.

For answers, head to VoteTexas.gov/harvey. There you can find registration and other voting information for Harvey survivors.

If you plan to update your current registration, you must do so before the Oct. 9 deadline. You can also call the Texas Secretary of State at 1-800-252-VOTE.

For more information on this year's election, go to kvue.com/votetexas.

