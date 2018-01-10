AUSTIN — U.S. Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke (D-El Paso) announced his "Fight for our Future" campus tour. First stop? Austin Community College.
O'Rourke appeared at ACC's Eastview campus on Tuesday, Oct. 2, at 9 a.m. in Multipurpose Room 8500. He spoke about many topics including pro-choice and pro-life issues, the U.S. Mexico border and teachers' wages. O'Rourke also brought up cities in Texas he believes are properly and financially supporting the people of their town.
"Fiscally speaking, that investment is going to pay dividends far and above the initial cost of making, it," O'Rourke said. "In a country with $1.5 trillion in outstanding student loan debt and a country that has put higher education out of reach for far too many, we can follow the example of Fort Stockton, Burleson and other communities that have decided to make investments in people."
On Thursday, O'Rourke appeared at University of Texas' AT&T Conference Center on 1900 University Ave.
“It’s young people who are leading the charge to define the future of Texas and the future of our country,” said O’Rourke. “Whether it’s healthcare, climate change, higher education, immigration, justice reform or ensuring everyone is treated with dignity and respect, students are core to this moment and it’s our responsibility to follow their lead, listen to their voices and make their ideas part of this campaign.”
Chief Political Writer for the Statesman, Jonathon Tilove, said that for the next 33 days, the candidates will be focusing on building their bases.
"The whole focus here is to make sure every last person is registered to vote and you could not come to this event without being bombarded," said Tilove. "Insistent that you have to prove your registered and if you're not you better leave here registered."
The tour will also include the following stops:
University of Texas at San Antonio
October 4, 2018
University of Texas at Austin
October 4, 2018
Texas A&M University, College Station
October 5, 2018
Baylor University
October 5, 2018
University of Texas at Arlington
October 6, 2018
El Centro College
October 6, 2018
Paul Quinn College
October 6, 2018
University of Texas at Dallas
October 6, 2018
Lone Star Community College
October 8, 2018
Texas Southern University
October 9, 2018
University of Texas at El Paso
October 9, 2018