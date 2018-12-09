AUSTIN — As incumbent U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) recently gained the backing of President Donald Trump in his re-election effort, his opponent, U.S. Rep Beto O'Rourke (D-El Paso), is enlisting some help of his own -- Austin music legend Willie Nelson.
According to O'Rourke's campaign site, Beto For Texas will host a free rally at Auditorium Shores in Austin on Saturday, Sept. 29. It will feature music by Nelson himself, Joe Ely, Tameca Jones, Carrie Rodriguez and others.
Parking will be available on a first-come, first-served basis within easy walking distance at Auditorium Shores at these locations:
- One Texas Center Garage, 505 Barton Springs Rd.
- Austin City Hall Garage, 163 Lavaca St.
- Austin Convention Center Garage, Seconnd & Brazos.
The event will be held from 8 to 11 p.m. Parking rates will apply. You can RSVP here.
Meanwhile, President Trump is gearing up for what he describes as a "major rally" for Senator Cruz in the "biggest stadium in Texas" that he can find. No details on that rally have been released.