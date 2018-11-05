No question was off limits during the debate between two Texas democrats vying for a chance to run against Governor Greg Abbott in November.

WATCH THE FULL DEBATE HERE:

Former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez faced off against Houston business man Andrew White, the son of former Texas Governor Mark White.

The one-hour debate began over discussions on border security and immigration.

Valdez defended her actions as the former Dallas County Sheriff, saying “no matter how many times people say it, it isn’t true. I did not bring ICE into the jail. What I did do was put in humane systems, what I did do was assess the ICE detainers.”

When it came to the topic of abortion, White took the hot seat over his personal pro-life beliefs. White said he won’t let his personal opinions get in the way of letting women make their own personal health choices if elected governor.

“As governor, I’ll work to end the assault on women’s health care, open women’s clinics again, expand access to contraceptives and we’ll go back to the birds and the bees,” said White.

Valdez objected, saying his statements on his personal beliefs contradict that.

“Andrew you owe an apology to these women,” Valdez said to loud applause.

Both candidates agree the state education funding system, “Robin Hood” or recapture method needs work. They also agree there needs to be more focus on pre-k education.

White said he would decriminalize small amounts of marijuana and try to erase prior arrests from people’s records for small amounts of marijuana to decrease the number of minorities in jail. Valdez said she believes investing in infrastructure in poorer communities and promoting minorities in law enforcement will help cut back on minorities committing crimes and getting arrested.

Neither candidate believes teachers should be armed with guns.

Both candidates said they support LGBT rights. However, White defended his position as an elder in a church that doesn’t support gay marriage, saying “the separation of church and state is critical to our constitution and to our community.”

To conclude, White said he can never forgive Governor Abbott for the “lack of response” after Hurricane Harvey.

“It’s time to bring sanity and reason back to state government,” said White.

Valdez said she’ll keep fighting for paid family sick leave.

“I am the candidate of the working Texan and I will never, never ever stop working for you,” said Valdez.

Early voting for the May 22 primary runoff begins on May 14.

The winner will run against Governor Greg Abbott in November and will likely be an uphill battle with a steep fundraising disadvantage.

According to Texas Monthly, Andrew White has one million dollars in his campaign account, while Valdez has $57,000. Governor Abbott has $41 million in the bank.

