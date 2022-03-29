US Supreme Court hears Army reservist’s case against his former employer – Texas DPS

Le Roy Torres, who says DPS refused to accommodate his injuries, resigned and filed suit. DPS argued it was immune from suit, protected by sovereign immunity.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — An Army reservist and former Texas Department of Public Safety state trooper, who traces his injuries to burn pits during his military service in Iraq, now waits for the U.S. Supreme Court to decide his lawsuit against the State of Texas is something it will allow to move forward.

DPS trooper Le Roy Torres served as a reservist in Iraq in 2008. Years later, brain and lung injuries surfaced that were linked to burn pit exposure in Iraq.

In Torres v. Texas Department of Public Safety, argued Tuesday morning, the Supreme Court will decide whether a private individual can sue his state-agency employer for violating the federal Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act. It requires state and private employers to rehire former employees in the same position after they have completed military service. If injured or disabled during their military service, the law requires employers to place the employee in a similar paying position.

Torres, who says DPS refused to accommodate his injuries, resigned and filed suit.

DPS argued it was immune from suit, that as a state agency it was protected by sovereign immunity.

"I also think there are individual cases like this one where employers, you know, there's a good-faith dispute about whether there was a violation in this case, but being able to bring these suits is an important remedy for the individuals, and it's an important deterrent effect for the employers, including state employers, to know that they have to comply with the statute or, or else they'll face, you know, real consequences," said attorney Christopher G. Michel.

Michel helped present Torres' argument Tuesday morning to the Supreme Court justices.

"There is no evidence that the founding generations saw the power to expose states to private lawsuits as inextricably intertwined with warfare, or that the states intended to be sued without their consent by giving Congress the power to raise an army," argued attorney Judd E. Stone, II on behalf of DPS -- citing legal precedent.

"Without such compelling evidence, Torres cannot prevail under the Plan of the Convention," Stone said in his presentation to the Supreme Court.

"I signed two blank checks, one for this state and one for this nation," Torres told WFAA in a recent interview in the Y'allitics podcast. "And I would expect the same in return."

Meanwhile, in a parallel debate in Washington, D.C., a group of activists, including comedian Jon Stewart, gathered at the steps of the Capitol to voice their continued support for the Honoring Our Pact Act. The measure, already approved by the House of Representatives and headed next to the Senate, would provide upwards of $300 million in financing for treatment of injuries suffered by firefighters, police officers and soldiers -- like Torres.

The website Torres helped create, the Burn Pits 360 registry, continues to track the more than 31,000 veterans who claim burn pit-related injuries.

"I believe that if the good Lord gives me life, I'm going to continue to push, not only for myself but fore the thousands that have been affected," said Torres.