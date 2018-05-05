History was made in Dallas as the 147th annual NRA convention held in Dallas was the first to play host to both the president and vice president.

President Donald Trump addressed the audience, which he called a record crowd, at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center for almost an hour.

"The people in this hall have never taken our freedom for granted and you’ve never stopped fighting for our beloved constitution," Trump said, calling the members of the NRA “incredible people.”

“You give your time, your energy and your vote to stand strong for the rights given to us by God, including the right to self-defense,” he added.

The bulk of Trump’s speech focused not on guns or gun rights but on other political issues, such as immigration, health care, taxes and Russia.

He began his speech by mentioning other Texas politicians in attendance, including Sen. John Cornyn and Rep. Michael Burgess, and offering endorsements for Gov. Greg Abbott and Sen. Ted Cruz, both of whom are in the middle of re-election campaigns.

“You are endorsed,” he said to Cruz from the stage.

He made it clear that NRA members need to vote for conservative Republicans in the mid-term election in order to ensure their second amendment rights remain secure.

Trump went on to read from printed online news story that questioned the validity of Robert Mueller’s investigation. He drew a standing ovation as he held the paper in his hand and said, “We have the best unemployment numbers we’ve ever had and all we hear is this phony Russia witch hunt. We all have battles, but I love fighting battles.”

When he did address the issue of guns, Trump talked about the need for more of them in our nation’s schools.

“We strongly believe in allowing highly trained teachers to carry concealed weapons,” he said to a loud round of applause. “In America, we trust people to be wise and good, take responsibility for themselves and their communities. It’s why we’ve always trusted the people to keep and bear arms.”

Trump spoke after

Vice President Mike Pence told the crowd during their administration “the right of the people to bear arms will not be infringed.”

Trump concluded his speech saying, “Americans are born free, we will live free and we will die free.”

“We will never fail and we will always protect your Second Amendment.”

