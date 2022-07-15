'We're strong': Thousands gather in Dallas for Texas Democratic Convention

Candidates, delegates, and Democratic Party members are strategizing as they prepare for upcoming elections across the State of Texas.

DALLAS — Thousands of Democrats are gathering in Dallas and are showing up in strong numbers for the Texas Democratic Convention.

“We’re in a critical election. In over 100 days we’re going to make some critical decisions in elections up and down the ballot in Texas, and there’s a clear contrast between Democrats and Republicans in this state,” explained Jamarr Brown, Co-Executive Director of the Texas Democratic Party.

Delegates attending the convention believe a lot is on the line.

Beto O’Rourke, the Texas Democratic Party’s nominee for Governor, was among the attendees.

“We’re just so excited to see so many good people from every single county in the State of Texas showing up here right now to rally for the things that Texans care most about,” O’Rourke explained.

In advance of kicking off his statewide tour next week, O’Rourke said he believes the energy and momentum across the Party is strong.

“We just got news today that we outraised the sitting governor of the State of Texas by more than $3 million, with half a million contributions coming in,” O’Rourke shared.

The gubernatorial candidate announced a new fundraising record, with $27.6 million coming in from late February to June. Governor Greg Abbott’s campaign raised $24.9 million during the same period.

Just a few blocks away from the Texas Democratic Convention, supporters for Governor Greg Abbott, the Republican incumbent, were also busy holding a press conference. Former Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen discussed what he described as Abbott’s winning agenda.

“You have a leader in Governor Abbott, who is solving problems facing Texans,” Bonnen said.

Texans for Greg Abbott are boasting the campaign still has $46 million in cash on hand.

Democratic Delegates, like Melinda Hamilton of Tarrant County, said she is staying focused on her party’s priorities.

“We’ve got to get out to the polls and vote. I mean, we do. We really do. Democrats are going to have to step up this time. It’s time for us to step up. And this is what the convention is about. Stepping up,” Hamilton said.