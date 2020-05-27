x
Texas Supreme Court blocks expansion of mail-in voting during coronavirus pandemic

The court ruled a lack of immunity to the virus does not qualify a voter to apply for a mail-in ballot.
From The Texas Tribune:

The Texas Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that a lack of immunity to the new coronavirus does not qualify a voter to apply for a mail-in ballot.

In the latest twist in the legal fight over voting by mail during the coronavirus pandemic, the court agreed with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton that the risk of contracting the virus does not meet the state’s qualifications for voting by mail.

RELATED: Federal judge says all Texas voters can apply to vote by mail during pandemic

“We agree with the State that a voter’s lack of immunity to COVID-19, without more, is not a ‘disability’ as defined by the Election Code,” the court wrote. “But the State acknowledges that election officials have no responsibility to question or investigate a ballot application that is valid on its face.”

The Texas Tribune is a nonpartisan, nonprofit media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them – about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.  

