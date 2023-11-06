Activist groups rally against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's priorities

Different activist groups came together Sunday to protest what Gov. Greg Abbott has prioritized this legislative session.

AUSTIN, Texas — Activist groups rallying for different causes were united over one main thing on Sunday: their disapproval of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

"We are here because we are tired. Because we are mad. Because are fed up," said Roberto Lopez, the Beyond Borders senior advocacy manager for Texas Civil Rights Project. "We are here because we must be here."

On Sunday afternoon, the activists marched from Republic Square to the Texas State Capitol to protest the actions Abbott has taken this legislative session. The groups ranged from workforce rights to transgender rights to education rights, just to name a few.

One organizer said they were protesting Abbott because they personally feel that some of his policies have not been representative of all Texans.

“What we want is recognition that Texans are not in support of the policies that are being put out by the government, the policies that are being upheld by Greg Abbott," said Aliza Chauthan, a member of the Austin Liberation Youth Movement. "We have the power to make sure that the policies are actually reflective of the people who live in Texas."

Another organizer said he was upset about what he feels Abbott has focused legislation on the most this session.

“We don’t have money and resources for people who need it the most, but we have it for property taxes, but we have it for building a border wall, but we have it to give DPS troopers tens of thousands of dollars in overtime, to give money to all of Greg Abbott’s friends, all of his companies that support his campaigns," Lopez said.

The activists said a main goal of Sunday's rally was to make everyone feel like they have a community supporting them.

"I want other Texans at home to know that they're not alone if they feel unsafe or if they feel like they're not being represented by their government in general,” Chauthan said. “We hear you. We see you. We're there for you."

This is the first time all these groups have gotten together, but organizers say they plan to hold more rallies like this in the future, bringing different communities and activist groups together.

