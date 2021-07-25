Texas Democrats expected to return to Austin in two weeks once special session ends

And even though Congressional Democrats still say they don’t have votes to pass national election reform, Rep. Gene Wu says Texas Democrats are meeting their goals.

DALLAS — Representative Gene Wu says they’ve reached the halfway point of their stay in Washington, D.C. and the Democrat from Houston says he fully expects Democrats to return to Texas in two weeks once the special session ends.

“We need to change the narrative of what’s happening throughout the nation. We need to bring awareness to the situation. We need to get people woken up about what is going on and how their rights are being slowly and very quietly taken away. I think we’ve accomplished that,” Rep. Wu said on Inside Texas Politics.

COVID has become a distraction for House Democrats in D.C., as it has stolen some of the spotlight from their efforts and given Republicans an opening. Representative Wu says six Texas Democrats tested positive, but all six either had zero symptoms or only had the sniffles for one day. And these were “breakthrough” infections, as the Representative says 100% of the Texas Democratic delegation is vaccinated.