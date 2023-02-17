Texas bill banning foreign citizens from buying land sparks outrage in Austin

Senate Bill 147 is sponsored by Republican State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst who explained that the goal is to protect Texas land from foreign government ownership.

AUSTIN, Texas — Outrage is growing over a bill filed in the Texas Legislature that would ban citizens and entities from China, Iran, North Korea and Russia from buying land in Texas.

Austinite Victoria Li believes the bill is a form of "xenophobia" and "racism." Li has lived in the area for the last 45 years, but is an immigrant from Free China. Like many immigrants, she moved to America in search of a dream but said that what's being proposed is backtracking on that promise.

"It's going to welcome you, embrace you and as long as you work hard, as long as you contribute back, you should be able to have a good life," Li said. "It sends a message that Texas does not welcome foreigners."

Eric Tang is the director of the Center for Asian American Studies at the University of Texas at Austin and says this bill is reminiscent of a California State Bill from the 1900s known as the "Alien Land Laws." That bill prohibited non-citizens from buying and owning property in the State of California.

"It was passed during a period in which Chinese immigrants in particular couldn't get naturalized citizenship, so it effectively denied anyone of Chinese origin from owning property in the state of California. Bills like that are today by and large, unconstitutional," Tang said.

State Rep. Gene Wu (D-Houston) joined U.S. Congresswoman Judy Chu and other Asian community leaders to discuss the bill.

Haipei Shue, the president of the United Chinese Americans, explained that these bills don't just exist in Texas. These bills are also being introduced in Florida, New Jersey and Tennessee.

"We don't have any other choice anymore but to organize and we have to fight like never before for our own safety, our livelihood and our equal treatment," Shue said.

For Li, the bill suggested is making her reflect on the land she lives on now with her husband in the home she's created, and the place she feels that she belongs.

"I love Austin, I love Texas, knowing that Texas does not or may not want me here just hurts my feelings," Li said.

Kolkhorst also explained this bill would address an increase in land acquisition by companies tied to the Chinese government. Gov. Greg Abbott has said if SB 147 passes this legislative session, he will sign it into law.

