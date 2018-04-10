Sen. Ted Cruz has canceled a campaign event in Waco in order to return to Washington for a full senate vote on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

After a Thursday event in Plano, Texas, Cruz got on a plane for the nation’s capital.

Cruz told the crowd at the Plano event that he expected Kavanaugh to be a Supreme Court justice “by Saturday night," according to Cruz campaign rep Emily Miller.

“I’m flying back to DC tonight and I predict judge Kavanaugh will be justice Kavanaugh by Saturday night.” @tedcruz - Texans cheer. pic.twitter.com/XyuXE1KTTy — Emily Miller (@EmilyMiller) October 4, 2018

Crowds there chanted “confirm Kavanaugh” during the event. Cruz responded: “We will.”

A vote on Kavanaugh's confirmation could come as early as Saturday.

Kavanaugh’s confirmation vote had been delayed by a lengthy hearing that included his defense against sexual assault accusations levied against him by multiple women. One of the women, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, recounted an alleged assault before the senate last week.

The FBI then conducted an investigation into those allegations.

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Arizona) and Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) have been thought to be two Republicans who could hold up Kavanaugh’s confirmation. But, according to a CNN report Thursday morning, both senators seemed pleased by a “thorough” FBI report.

