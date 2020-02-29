TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — The number of people who voted early in Tarrant County in 2020, nearly matched the historic numbers seen in 2016.

Tarrant County is one of the fastest growing counties in the country and Heider Garcia, the elections administrator for Tarrant County, expected turnout to trend up.

"I tell people it's like prepping a party. There's nothing better than after setting up the party, seeing people enjoy on the dance floor. We have to do the same work no matter if one or one million people show up," Garcia said.

According to the Tarrant County elections administrator, 124,583 people voted early in 2020 in Tarrant County. That is compared to the record 125,455 who showed up to the polls in 2016.

Those numbers account for just slightly more than 10% of registered voters in the county.

The county has been trying out some new things over the last several months. Now, you can vote anywhere in the county, the voting machines are updated, and the county offers rides to people who can't make it to polling places on their own.

Garcia told WFAA understanding the numbers is also about learning voter behavior.

"We react to it by looking at the numbers and if think we're getting more voters, let's get a couple more machines in that location if we can," Garcia said in a hypothetical.

Super Tuesday will be another big day, revealing another set of numbers in one of the fastest growing areas.

Garcia reminds voters who intend on utilizing the free ride to the polls register 48 hours prior to Tuesday.

