Supreme Court dismisses challenge to newly redrawn Texas Senate maps

The lawsuit centered around District 10 in the Fort Worth area.

FORT WORTH, Texas — On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court dismissed a lawsuit challenging the newly drawn Texas Senate district map.

The State argued that the high court didn't have jurisdiction in the case because the groups suing the State waited so long to file an appeal – 121 days after the district court ruled – and the justices agreed.

The challenge centered around Senate District 10 in North Texas.

The newly drawn District 10 is made up of eight counties, a mix of both rural and urban.

Previously, it was made up solely of Fort Worth and was represented by a Democrat.

Today, challengers say it was redrawn to give the seat to a Republican.

Three district court judges previously ruled that while the map disproportionately impacts minority voters, they couldn't prove the change was racially motivated.

