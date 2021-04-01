Sen. John Cornyn won't say whether he plans to reject Electoral College’s certification, is 'all ears' for new evidence

"My question is, will there be any new evidence presented on the 6th? I, for one, am all ears," he tweeted

Sen. John Cornyn R-Texas says he is “all ears” for a debate on the Senate floor Wednesday regarding unsubstantiated allegations of election fraud in the Presidential election. The Electoral College votes will be read and certified by Congress during the session.

Even though there has been no evidence of widespread election fraud, 11 Republican senators, led by Sen. Ted Cruz R-Texas, still plan to challenge Joe Biden’s Electoral College win unless Congress launches a commission to investigate the outcome.

When WFAA asked Cornyn's office whether he plans to reject the Electoral College’s certification, a spokesperson said his Tweet was his “most recent public statement.”

He tweeted a response Sunday morning to Sen. Josh Hawley R-Mo. challenging Sen. Pat Toomey R-Pa. to a debate about the election on the Senate floor.

"We should welcome the debate. It is a very important issue," Cornyn tweeted. "My question is, will there be any new evidence presented on the 6th? I, for one, am all ears."

Hawley was the first member of the chamber to announce last week he would object to the results.

Toomey, who has acknowledged Biden’s victory and defended Pennsylvania's elections systems as valid and accurate, has objected to those challenging Pennsylvania’s results and made it clear he disagrees with Hawley’s plan to contest the result, his office said in a statement.

In the House, 140 GOP members are also planning to object, according to a lawsuit filed by several Republicans including Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas.

Congress meets on Wednesday to tally Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College victory over Trump.

Trump, the first president to lose a reelection bid in almost 30 years, has attributed his defeat to widespread voter fraud, despite the consensus of nonpartisan election officials that there wasn’t any. Of the roughly 50 lawsuits the president and his allies have filed challenging election results, nearly all have been dismissed or dropped. He’s also lost twice at the U.S. Supreme Court.

Still, the president has pushed Republican senators to pursue his unfounded charges even though the Electoral College has already cemented Biden’s victory and all that’s left is Congress’ formal recognition of the count before the new president is sworn in.

The objections led by the group of Republicans will force votes in both the House and Senate, but none are expected to prevail. The House is has a Democratic majority and enough Republicans in the Senate have said they are against the objection to ensure there will not be a majority to back it.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has urged Republicans not to try to overturn the election.