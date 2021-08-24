SB1, the election bill, will be up for debate and a vote on the Texas House floor tomorrow

With just under two weeks left to go in the second special session, House lawmakers are wasting no time a day after achieving a quorum.

AUSTIN, Texas — A controversial statewide election bill could get a vote in the Texas House as soon as Thursday. A House committee advanced Senate Bill 1 late Monday night after hours of testimony from the public.

SB1 cleared the full Senate earlier in August.

With just under two weeks left to go in the second special session, House lawmakers are wasting no time a day after achieving a quorum.

More than 50 Democrats avoided the State Capitol and left town for weeks to stop a Republican-led voting bill from passing the GOP-controlled Legislature.

SB 1, the election bill, will be up for debate and a vote on the Texas House floor tomorrow. They gavel in at 10 a.m. #txlege @KHOU https://t.co/ELoTK1Q4hS — Adam Bennett (@AdamBennettKHOU) August 25, 2021

Senate Bill 2

The House Committee on Public Education heard public testimony Tuesday on Senate Bill 2. It would require K-12 public school students to compete in sports based on their biological sex.

“It protects all athletes to play fairly,” said Beth Stelzer, founder of Save Women’s Sports, who signed up to testify in favor of the bill. “(When) we include males in girls’ spaces, we are discriminating against girls.”

At least three Houston mothers of transgender kids drove in to speak against SB 2.

Here's the full calendar for the Texas House tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/24Tj4fibEL — Adam Bennett (@AdamBennettKHOU) August 25, 2021

“The process of even trying to pass this legislation has already been harmful to my daughter’s self-image,” Lisa Stanton said during a press conference hosted by Equality Texas.

“This bill will make them feel more excluded than ever,” Mandy Giles, a Houston mother with two transgender children, said during the same press conference.

Rep. Jessica González, a Democrat from Dallas, spoke at the press conference to support the parents and their transgender kids. She also planned to ask questions at the bill’s hearing.

Tuesday marked Rep. González’s first time back in the State Capitol since breaking quorum in July.

She told KHOU her decision on when to return to the House floor is “day-by-day.”

“It’s unclear,” González said. “It just depends on how quickly legislation will move, which can move very quickly in a special session.”

Rep. Jim Murphy, of Houston, chairs the House Republican Caucus.

“We have plenty of runway to get all the things done that we want to get done this session,” Murphy said.

He said many of the big issues like the election bill, bail reform and an extra check for retired teachers could get a vote possibly Thursday or Friday.

“We are operating at warp speed,” Murphy said. “We’re having hearings. We’re making sure we listen to the people, but a lot of these issues are pretty familiar, the concessions have all been built in beforehand, and so we’re ready to go.”