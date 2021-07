She was part of a group of demonstrators who marched in protest of the non-action on voting rights.

HOUSTON — Texas Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee was arrested by U.S. Capitol Police Thursday.

She wrote on Twitter: “I will never stop fighting for voting rights! The time is now to move the voting rights bills in the u-s senate forward! Enough is enough. #goodtrouble.”

I will NEVER stop fighting for Voting Rights! The time is NOW to move the voting rights bills in the US Senate forward!! Enough is enough. #GoodTrouble pic.twitter.com/XmwNrjgpuX — Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) July 29, 2021

I engaged in civil disobedience today in the spirit of John Lewis in front of the Senate Hart Building and was arrested. #GoodTrouble pic.twitter.com/1CTpfiIQeu — Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) July 29, 2021

She also posted video of the arrest to Facebook.

Posted by Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee on Thursday, July 29, 2021

The people united will never be defeated! Senate action on voting rights now!! #GoodTrouble #JohnLewis #VotingRights pic.twitter.com/7ORhqmvemv — Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) July 29, 2021