Rep. Kay Granger tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Kay Granger has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, her office says.
Granger received her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in December, Both vaccines currently being administered in the U.S. require two doses.
The Republican, whose district includes Fort Worth, was tested upon returning to Washington D.C. for the 117th Congress.
She began quarantining as soon as she heard of her positive result.
Her office says Granger is asymptomatic and feeling great.
Granger won her bid for re-election in November.
The Centers for Disease Control recommend that people wear a mask, practice social distancing, and wash their hands regularly even after receiving the vaccine.
Full statement from Granger's office:
“When she arrived in DC for the beginning of the 117th Congress, Congresswoman Kay Granger was tested for coronavirus in accordance with the Attending Physician’s guidance for Members when traveling from their home state. She was later notified that she tested positive and immediately quarantined. Having received the vaccine in December, she is asymptomatic and feeling great! She will remain under the care of the her doctor.”