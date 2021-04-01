Rep. Kay Granger tests positive for COVID-19

The congresswoman, whose district includes Fort Worth, received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in December.

Rep. Kay Granger has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, her office says.

Granger received her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in December, Both vaccines currently being administered in the U.S. require two doses.

The Republican, whose district includes Fort Worth, was tested upon returning to Washington D.C. for the 117th Congress.

She began quarantining as soon as she heard of her positive result.

Her office says Granger is asymptomatic and feeling great.

Granger won her bid for re-election in November.

The Centers for Disease Control recommend that people wear a mask, practice social distancing, and wash their hands regularly even after receiving the vaccine.

Full statement from Granger's office: