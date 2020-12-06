'Keep America Great,' 'Make America anti-racist' messages duel outside President Trump's Dallas speaking event

Protesters and supporters were outside the Gateway Church in North Dallas while President Donald Trump spoke during a roundtable on policing.

Protesters and supporters of President Donald Trump gathered outside the Gateway Church where the president discussed reform for police departments and communities in need.

Dallas police were at the scene as the groups were distanced behind two gates.

"Keep America Great" flags and signs were prominent among the supporters, while the protesters held signs that said "Black Lives Matter" and "Make America anti-racist."

Bystanders waved American flags as Trump's motorcade rolled past the crowd.

For more than two weeks, protesters have called for systemic changes to address racism in the United States after the death of Floyd.

Floyd, 46, died while in police custody on May 25, with a bystander video capturing him calling for help.

Among the reforms protesters want is the defunding of police, which means to move money from law enforcement budgets into other social programs.

Trump said he does not support that.

"We're not defunding police. If anything we're going the other route," he said. "We're going to have stronger police forces because that's what you need."

Protesters blocked the road near the church as Trump's roundtable event was winding down. He was headed to a planned private fundraiser in Highland Park.

The private fundraising event had an admission price of $580,600 per couple. It was the president's first major in-person fundraising event after a three-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



