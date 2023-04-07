President Biden invites 'Tennessee Three' to White House

President Joe Biden spoke Friday afternoon with the Tennessee Three – St. Reps. Justin Pearson of Memphis, Justin Jones of Nashville, and Gloria Johnson of Knoxville

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — President Joe Biden spoke Friday afternoon with the Tennessee Three – St. Reps. Justin Pearson of Memphis, Justin Jones of Nashville, and Gloria Johnson of Knoxville.

The White House said the President thanked the three “for their leadership in seeking to ban assault weapons and standing up for our democratic values.”

“Our country needs to take action on gun violence — to do that we need more voices like theirs speaking out,” Biden said in a tweet about the virtual meeting.

The White House said the Tennessee trio “thanked the President for his leadership on gun safety and for spotlighting the undemocratic and unprecedented attacks on them this week in the Tennessee statehouse.”

Officials said the President invited all three to visit the White House in the near future.

Vice President Kamala Harris was meeting with the three lawmakers Friday evening during a surprise visit to Nashville.

Earlier, I spoke to Reps Jones, Pearson, and Johnson to thank them for their leadership and courage in the face of a blatant disregard of our nation’s democratic values.



Our country needs to take action on gun violence — to do that we need more voices like theirs speaking out. pic.twitter.com/oQl9jQSOy1 — President Biden (@POTUS) April 7, 2023

Republicans voted Thursday to expel Pearson and Jones, who with Johnson, approached the front of the House chamber last week as part of a protest calling for passage of gun-control measures. That came just days after the March 27 shooting at the Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville. Six people were killed, including three 9-year-old children.