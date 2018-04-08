COLUMBUS, Ohio -- President Trump's tweet, in which he took a jab at LeBron James, is gaining a flood of reaction.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich tweeted the following message early Saturday morning: "Rather than criticizing @KingJames, we should be celebrating him for his charity work and efforts to help kids. By the way, all-around he’s better than Michael Jordan. That’s a fact."

Rather than criticizing @KingJames, we should be celebrating him for his charity work and efforts to help kids.



By the way, all-around he’s better than Michael Jordan. That’s a fact. — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) August 4, 2018

His response comes just hours after President Trump tweeted late Friday night about James not being smart.

Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018

Other reactions from Ohio politicians include...

Congressman Tim Ryan tweeted, "I think @realDonaldTrump could stand to learn a thing or two from @KingJames. Instead of tweeting about him, he should try following his example."

I think @realDonaldTrump could stand to learn a thing or two from @KingJames. Instead of tweeting about him, he should try following his example. — Congressman Tim Ryan (@RepTimRyan) August 4, 2018

Representative for the 34th District, Emilia Sykes, tweeted, "Somebody come get y’alls President. He picked the wrong one."

James opened his I PROMISE school in Akron earlier this week.

Watch James’ interview with Lemon:

© 2018 WKYC