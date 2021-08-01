Veasey, Allred support call for 25th amendment to remove Pres. Trump

Reps. Marc Veasey and Collin Allred support the call to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office.

Reps. Marc Veasey and Collin Allred support the call to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office following the deadly riots that stormed Capitol Hill Wednesday.

The 25th Amendment allows for the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to declare the president unfit for office. The vice president then becomes acting president.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer joined other Democrats in calling for the 25th Amendment to be invoked and for Trump to be removed from office before Biden is inaugurated on Jan. 20.

Veasey represents Texas' 33rd Congressional District and Allred represents the 32nd district.

Veasey's district covers cities from Fort Worth to Dallas, including Arlington, Grand Prarie and Irving.

"Yesterday, we saw violent insurrectionists ransack the U.S. Capitol resulting in multiple fatalities and putting countless more lives at risk–all incited by the sitting president," Veasey tweeted Thursday. "These events further underscore that President Trump is an absolute threat to our democracy and must be restrained immediately."

Allred's district covers northern Dallas, Richardson, Garland, Rowlett, Sachse and Wylie.