North Texas early voting guide: When and where to vote, and what to expect on your ballot

DALLAS — It's election season, and early voting starts Monday in North Texas. Most of the items on the ballot this fall are statewide propositions, along with certain municipal elections.

Here's what you need to know heading into the election.

When is the general election?

Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Where can I vote on Nov. 2? Am I registered?

While early voting locations are limited, you can vote at your local precinct on Nov. 2. Click the following the links to look up your voter information, including whether you're registered, your polling location and a sample ballot, depending on where you live:

When is early voting?

Early voting runs Oct. 18 through Oct. 29.

In Dallas County, polls are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 18, through Saturday, Oct. 23; 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 25, through Wednesday, Oct. 27; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., on Thursday, Oct. 28, and Friday, Oct. 29.

In Tarrant County, polls are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Oct. 18, through Friday, Oct. 22; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 25, through Friday, Oct. 29.

In Denton County, polls are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Oct. 18, through Saturday, Oct. 23; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 25, through Friday, Oct. 29.

In Collin County, polls are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Oct. 18, through Friday, Oct. 22; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23; 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 25, through Friday, Oct. 29.

Where can I vote early?

Each county has a designated list of early voting locations. Click on the following links from each county's elections website for the full lists:

What's on the ballot?

Several municipal bond and local government elections are on the ballot in North Texas. Check your local elections website for a sample ballot to see what you'll be voting on. Statewide, all Texans will have the opportunity to vote yes or no on eight constitutional amendments.

The Texas Secretary of State has a full explanation on each proposed constitutional amendment. Here are the eight propositions:

Proposition No. 1: The constitutional amendment authorizing the professional sports team charitable foundations of organizations sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association to conduct charitable raffles at rodeo venues.

Proposition No. 2: The constitutional amendment authorizing a county to finance the development or redevelopment of transportation or infrastructure in unproductive, underdeveloped, or blighted areas in the county

Proposition No. 3: The constitutional amendment to prohibit this state or a political subdivision of this state from prohibiting or limiting religious services of religious organizations.

Proposition No. 4: The constitutional amendment changing the eligibility requirements for a justice of the supreme court, a judge of the court of criminal appeals, a justice of a court of appeals, and a district judge.

Proposition No. 5: The constitutional amendment providing additional powers to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct with respect to candidates for judicial office.

Proposition No. 6: The constitutional amendment establishing a right for residents of certain facilities to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visitation.

Proposition No. 7: The constitutional amendment to allow the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on the school district ad valorem taxes on the spouse’s residence homestead if the spouse is 55 years of age or older at the time of the person’s death.