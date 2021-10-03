New elementary school and stadiums highlight Fort Worth ISD bond issue

Scribner says while the 2017 bond addressed high schools, the 2021 bond focuses on middle and elementary schools.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is from another story.

Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Dr. Kent Scribner says the 2021 bond issue would touch every corner of the district’s 209 square miles. Most of the nearly $1.5 billion would be focused on building a new elementary school and modernizing many buildings.

“We do believe infrastructure is equity. Infrastructure is equal opportunity,” Scribner said on Inside Texas Politics. “And we want all of our students playing on an even playing field across Fort Worth, but also when we compare ourselves to our suburban districts. Our students deserve adequate facilities.”

Scribner says while the 2017 bond addressed high schools, the 2021 bond focuses on middle and elementary schools. He says the district has experienced a great deal of growth out west and towards Benbrook. If the bond passes, the district will build a new elementary school to address overcrowding at Westpark Elementary.

The bond would also focus on replacement elementary schools in the Stop Six, Eastern Hills and South Fort Worth neighborhoods.

“These communities have not seen new construction at the elementary level in decades,” the superintendent said.

Another part of the bond package would set aside more than $100 Million to build new stadiums in the district.

“Fort Worth ISD has 14 high schools, but only three stadiums. So, what we want to do is create smaller stadiums that are more intimate with regard to the crowd and community events, embedded into the neighborhood, spread out around the community,” Scribner said.

The superintendent says some parents even complained that they were traveling farther to one of the central stadiums in Fort Worth than an away game in a neighboring district.

“With 14 high schools and three stadiums, we have Friday night lights. But we also have Thursday night lights, Friday night lights, Saturday afternoon sunlight and Saturday night lights,” he said.