North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed Rep. Cawthorn has a court date set for May 6 in Shelby.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Republican Congressman Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina has been cited by state troopers for the third time in five months for a traffic violation, including a stop last week for driving with a revoked license, authorities said.

The N.C. State Highway Patrol said a state trooper stopped a car March 3 in Cleveland County at around 10:26 p.m. after observing it traveling left of the center line. Cawthorn, who was identified as the driver, was found to have been driving with a revoked license and was charged with two violations, according to the patrol's statement.

“Our office expects the traffic matters to be resolved quickly and we remain focused on serving the constituents of NC-11.” Cawthorn's office said in a statement.

He is scheduled to appear in court on May 6 in Shelby.

In January, Cawthorn was stopped by a state trooper in Polk County for speeding and charged with driving 87 mph (140 km/h) in a 70-mph (112 km/h) zone, according to the patrol. Last October, Cawthorn was stopped by the patrol on Interstate 40 in Buncombe County for driving 89 mph (143 km/h) in a 65-mph (104 km/h) zone, the patrol said.

