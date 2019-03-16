MT PLEASANT, Iowa — At the Central Park Coffee Shop in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, it was far from the typical Friday morning.

"People play bridge here and other kinds of cards," retiree Nella Elliott said.

No, on this Friday, people from Henry County grabbed their lattes and settled in to meet a Texan who's running for president.

"We’re here to see Beto," said Robyn Bowling, of Mt. Pleasant.

While he's well known in Texas, some in Iowa are still figuring out who Beto O'Rourke is.

"People really here don’t know him other than what they read about him in the paper," retiree Betty Grove said. "I know he’s not ready to really put out a lot of policies."

"It's going to be tough I think for him," Ted Bowling said.

Ted and Robyn Bowling are Iowa transplants from Flower Mound, Texas. They're big Beto fans, but see challenges for the former congressman.

"Name recognition, name recognition," they said. "Getting his name out there, letting people know who he is.

"Compared to some of the other people who are running, he might have a little less experience."

We asked the candidate about that outside an art gallery after an event in Washington, Iowa, Friday.

"We’re hearing name recognition, experience-- what do you think is your biggest challenge?" we asked.

"It’s a big country and traveling to be with everyone in a campaign that receives no PAC contributions, no special interest help," O'Rourke answered.

O'Rourke was also asked Friday if he thought Joe Biden should run for president.

"I don't see why not," he said.

Back at the coffee shop, Nella Elliott says she currently supports another Democrat: Elizabeth Warren.

"She’s very good at telling it like it is," Elliott said.

But she's willing to listen to the other candidates who come through Iowa, O'Rourke included.