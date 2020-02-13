WFAA invited each of the Democratic candidates for U.S. Senator from Texas to answer the following questions to help inform voters before Super Tuesday on March 3.

Occupation:

Retired Automotive Executive, Automotive Dealer Candidate, Psychologist, Pastor

How long have you lived in Texas?

54 years

Why are you running for U.S. Senate?

To give teachers pay raises. Reform the education system. To fix and repair the Affordable Care Act. I desire to bring in Universal background checks for gun owners. I desire to reform the Criminal Justice System and establish a Bail Reform program that gives disadvantaged youth a chance.

Prior political experience or civic leadership involvement?

President of the NAACP - Prior Candidate for Lt. Governor.

There are a lot of candidates in this race, why should voters choose you over someone else?

I have been a servant leader for over 30 years and worked in an industry that does not reflect my image and I managed in it very successfully while learning to work with and be productive with all walks of life.

In your view, what are the three biggest challenges facing Texas? Specifically, how do you plan to address them?

I will write legislation to change the things I need to get down.

1. Education - I will give them 20,200 per year pay raises from the federal government level. I will take the money out of Military spending.

2. Health Care. I will fix and repair the Affordable Care Act.

3. Criminal Justice Reform- We will stop the three strikes and you are out rule. Get rid of taking your license when you do not pay a speeding ticket. Get rid of the death penalty.

I worked with people that did not look like me nor think like me. I was one of the first Automotive Executives in the south as an African American in a Republican county and I worked with them to get the job done. I know how to work across the aisle.

Washington is broken. Lawmakers retreat to their parties, follow orders from party bosses and rarely work across the aisle for the common good. How would you change that?

If elected, how would you address the mass shootings in Texas and across the country?

Universal background laws. Remove loopholes in gun trading. Do better background checks that include looking at Conduct scores in high school to see if there are severe behavioral issues that would give us an idea about individuals.

What federal cuts would you support to help achieve a balanced budget?

I would cut military spending. Wars are fought with imports and exports along with tariffs mostly now. With the tariff on China, we basically were at war with them.

Do you support or oppose open borders?

Protect our borders, while we maintain being a State of refuge.

Do you support universal healthcare? If so, how would you pay for it?

I support Medicare for all and I would pay for it with a federal 10 percent tax on all companies that gross more than 2 million per year.

If elected, what’s your priority on Day One in office?

To give the teachers their 20,200 pay raise by cutting military spending. Establish the Michael Cooper Health Care for all and start taxing big businesses to pay for it.

On what issue or issues could you work with the White House? Or U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell?

Education- Health Care - Criminal Justice Reform and making our DREAMERS citizens.

On what issue, would you not compromise?

The pay raise to teachers, they deserve the pay raise.

Have you ever been arrested, charged with a crime or faced criminal proceedings in a court? If yes, please explain:

No

Have you ever been involved in any lawsuits or declared bankruptcy? If yes, please explain:

No

Favorite restaurant – or night out in Texas?

Floyd’s Restaurant

Do you ever ride public transportation such as city buses or light rail?

No

Tell us something about yourself – unrelated to politics or this race – that voters probably don’t know.

I am one year into my Doctorate in Education.