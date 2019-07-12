PLANO, Texas — Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg will be in Plano on Saturday.

Bloomberg will take part in the quarterly Texas Democratic Party State Democratic Executive Committee meeting.

According to a news release, Bloomberg plans to share his plans for Texas Democrats leading up to the 2020 election.

The event begins at 12:30 p.m. at the Spring Creek Collin College Conference Center. He is scheduled to speak at 1:30 p.m.

The former mayor of New York City announced his candidacy last month in a written statement posted on a campaign website describing himself as uniquely positioned to defeat President Donald Trump.

He also launched a massive advertising campaign blanketing airways in key primary states across the U.S.

The commercials began airing in Dallas-Fort Worth area on Thanksgiving Day. Bloomberg’s campaign also purchased air time in Houston, as well.

Bloomberg's visit to Plano will happen less than 24 hours after candidate Andrew Yang’s rally in Dallas.

