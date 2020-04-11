McKinney voters remove city councilman La'Shadion Shemwell from office

La'Shadion Shemwell was elected to the McKinney City Council in June 2017.

McKinney city councilmember La'Shadion Shemwell was voted out of office during Tuesday night's recall election.

According to Collin County's unofficial results, 72% of voters selected to remove Shemwell from office.

Unofficial results show that 47,843 people voted to remove Shemwell while 18,440 chose to keep him in office.

In a written statement, Shemwell said officials have advocated for his recall since the day he was elected.

"This is not the outcome we wanted, but one we fully expected," he said.

According to Shemwell's website, he was elected to the McKinney City Council in June 2017. He is the second-ever Black official to serve in the city council.

"Despite overcoming the obstacles and hurdles involved in being a Black candidate in a predominantly white city, this so-often-forgotten community beat the odds. I was eager to serve my district and my city, but the city and some of its leaders were upset," he said in a written statement.

In October 2019, Shemwell called for the council to adopt a proclamation declaring a "Black State of Emergency." But the city's mayor has called the proclamation "disturbing and reckless.

Shemwell stated last year that the purpose of the proclamation was so that lawmakers can make laws that protect Black and Brown people.

"I cannot sit by idly and watch my people be slaughtered and not do something about it," said Shemwell.

But Mayor George Fuller called the narrative dangerous. He refused to read the proclamation during the regularly scheduled council meeting last year.

Fuller previously said that while he believes Atatiana Jefferson and Botham Jean's deaths are absolutely wrong, the proclamation was the wrong way to go about it.

"No Black or Latino candidate has ever won citywide in McKinney, and the City’s recall efforts guaranteed that I would lose my seat. Despite all of this, the fight is not over," Shemwell said after Tuesday's recall election.