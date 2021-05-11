Why 2 Texans are fighting for gender parity in Texas politics

Lone Star Parity Project co-founder Brooke Lopez said nine of 254 Texas counties are at parity, meaning 50% of the positions are held by women.

The Lone Star Parity Project says if Texas is truly seeking an equal split between men and women in elected office, the state has a long, long way to go.

“Only nine counties out of 254 counties in Texas are actually at parity, which means that 50% of the seats are actually held by women,” Brooke López said on Y’all-itics.

In 2017, Brooke López and Adrianna Maberry launched the Lone Star Parity Project to not only get a better idea of the number of women running for office in Texas, but also which positions they filed for and how many were actually elected.

A couple of reports and years later, the numbers remain stark.

In their most recent report, “State of the Texas woman,” they found that for every one woman who ran for office in Texas in 2020, there were three-and-a-half men who ran. And out of the 2,004 available seats during the 2020 election cycle, only 384 of them were filled by women.

“Working in this field, you’re not really surprised by how slow things move in the direction of parity and so, it’s not quite surprising, it’s disheartening…” Adrianna Maberry said. “But also, it gives us a little fire behind to keep doing what we’re doing.”

Looking at the numbers alone, López and Maberry say it’s clear more women must be recruited to run for office in Texas. However, that too, is another barrier facing women in politics.

“So, we know that women can sometimes be asked upwards of seven times to run for office before they actually choose to run for office. That’s an incredible statistic, because if you ask a candidate who’s a man if they have been asked even more than once, they might come to you and say I’ve never been asked, I just thought that would be a good opportunity,” said López.

That’s also part of the goal of their organization, providing an affiliate network for aspiring female politicians and leaders. It is a great place for women to get advice from likeminded individuals, some of whom are already in office.

“When we asked them [women interviewed for the study] what their biggest piece of advice is for younger women interested in getting in politics, whether it’s running for office or just being an activist, whatever position they want to take, their number one piece of advice is to just do it,” López said.

Brooke López knows of what she speaks. She ran for office when she was only 18 and faced many of these same obstacles. In particular, she said she was scrutinized far more than her male counterparts running for office, something most female politicians can relate to.

“I had some shoulder surgery, a very simple, basic surgery, and I had people asking me if I was going to survive, if I was going to survive to even live out long enough to serve my term as a young, healthy 18-year-old,” she said. “That was something that was never asked of my counterparts and definitely never asked if any of the candidates who were also running in other races who probably had more serious health conditions than I did.”

López lost the race, but the experience inspired her to write her senior honors thesis on the differences between men and women running for office at the state and local levels. That thesis eventually led her to her current project.

If parity were reached in Texas and 50% of all elected officials were women, López and Maberry said government could suddenly look a lot different.

“Women are seen as being more agreeable in that we are better compromisers. And so, 50.1% might look like we have better governance. It might look like we have more bipartisanship,” Maberry said. “I mean, it’s hard to say what it might look like because we’ve never experienced it in America. And so, the possibilities are endless of what could happen.”