MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar will drop out of the Democratic presidential race and endorse former Vice President Joe Biden.

A spokesperson tells KARE 11 that Klobuchar will join Biden at a rally in Dallas on Monday night, where she will formally announce the suspension of her campaign, and her endorsement of Biden.

Klobuchar's exit comes one day before Super Tuesday votes in several states, including Minnesota.

Klobuchar is the latest candidate to drop out of the Democratic race, following the exits of former mayor Pete Buttigieg and billionaire Tom Steyer, who both suspended their campaigns following the South Carolina primary on Saturday.

Sen. Klobuchar had a memorable launch to her presidential campaign, announcing her bid in the middle of a snowstorm in her native Minnesota in February 2019.

Klobuchar went on to pick up several major newspaper endorsements, including an unusual dual endorsement alongside Sen. Elizabeth Warren by the New York Times prior to the Iowa caucus.

Klobuchar's strongest showing in the primary season was in New Hampshire, where she finished in third place, behind Sen. Bernie Sanders and Buttigieg.

The momentum seemingly vanished for Klobuchar in the next two states, with sixth place finishes in both Nevada and South Carolina.

Klobuchar had been in the middle of campaign appearances across the country ahead of Super Tuesday. However, a scheduled appearance back in Minnesota on Sunday night was canceled after demonstrators took over the stage to call for the release of Myon Burrell, a man convicted while Klobuchar was the Hennepin County Attorney.

Klobuchar was still actively campaigning just hours before the news broke that her campaign was ending, as she made an appearance on Monday morning in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Sen. Klobuchar campaigns in Salt Lake City, Utah on Monday, March 2, less than two hours before word broke that she was suspending her presidential campaign.

