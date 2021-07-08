Gov. Abbott sets July 8 date for special legislative session

Abbott's news announcement said agenda items will be announced prior to the start of the special session.

The special session of the Texas Legislature will officially start July 8, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday.

The 87th Texas Legislative Session lasted from Jan. 12 to May 31, 2021. Abbott's news announcement said agenda items will be announced prior to the start of the special session. However, Abbott has previously stated that he plans to ask state lawmakers to work on two priority election and bail bills that died before the regular session's deadline after a House Democrat walkout.

In addition, Abbott has also said the special session would include more discussion about teaching critical race theory in schools.