DALLAS — 2019 TURKEY AWARDS- Round One

This week Inside Texas Politics presented its annual Turkey Awards. A holiday tradition, the awards have been presented for more than a decade. Politicos who have done well this year got a turkey leg. A gizzard went to those who have struggled. Presenting the awards were host Jason Whitely, Bud Kennedy from the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, and Ross Ramsey from the Texas Tribune.

The first group recognized was Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, U.S. Representative John Ratcliffe, Public education advocates, the Fort Worth Panther Island, Mary Ann and Blake Pyron, and the Houston Independent School District.

2019 TURKEY AWARDS- Round Two

There were more leftovers handed out in Inside Texas Politics' annual Turkey Awards. Host Jason Whitely, Ross Ramsey, from the Texas Tribune, and Bud Kennedy, from the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, continued handing out legs and gizzards.

The recipients were Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price, Ed Bass, President Donald Trump, Texas Republicans, Austin Mayor Steve Adler, Gov. Greg Abbott, the Texas Gun Liberty Lobby, a group of Texas Bipartisan Lawmakers, and the Texas Democratic presidential candidates.

2019 TURKEY AWARDS- Round Three

The last legs and gizzards were presented in Inside Texas Politics' annual Turkey Awards. Host Jason Whitely, Ross Ramsey from the Texas Tribune, and Bud Kennedy from the Fort Worth Star-Telegram handed out the last legs and gizzards.

Host Jason Whitely, Ross Ramsey from the Texas Tribune, and Bud Kennedy from the Fort Worth Star-Telegram handed out the last legs and gizzards. Recipients were Dallas Independent School District, Democrats, the 86th legislature, and Rockwall County Commissioners.

