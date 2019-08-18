DALLAS — NEWSMAKER

Inside Texas Politics began with the Texas Education Agency’s new school rankings. Arlington ISD is pleased with its score. The district moved up to a “B” from a “C” last year. It now wants voters to approve a nearly $1 billion bond package. Superintendent Dr. Marcelo Cavazos joined host Jason Whitely and Bud Kennedy, from the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, to discuss the district’s improved ranking and the bond package it is sending to voters.

STATEWIDE

Political problems for Republican House Speaker Dennis Bonnen just got more serious. State Rep. Dustin Burrows, the Texas House GOP Caucus chairperson, resigned Friday. Meanwhile, the Texas Rangers launched an investigation to find out what was said on that secret recording made by Michael Quinn Sullivan from Empower Texans. At issue is whether Speaker Bonnen offered press credentials to Sullivan if he would challenge ten sitting Republicans running for re-election. Ross Ramsey, the co-founder and executive editor of the Texas Tribune, joined host Jason Whitely to discuss what Rep. Burrows resignation means for Bonnen. Ross and Jason also talked about Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro’s struggle to get on the stage for the third Democratic debate.

MY VOICE, MY OPINION

It has been two weeks since the El Paso massacre. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has already launched a Domestic Terrorism Task Force. It is designed to create some prevention strategies. Ira Bershad -- from the Frisco Democratic Club – said that there is one easy idea already on the table in this week’s My Voice, My Opinion.

NEWSMAKER 2

Guests on Inside Texas Politics have talked a lot about the political scandal surrounding Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen. However, the secret recording made by conservative activist Michael Quinn Sullivan hasn’t been played on the show. Dallas Republican - and former state Representative - Jason Villalba went to Austin last week to hear it. He joined host Jason Whitley to discuss if there will be any fallout from what he heard.

FLASHPOINT

Four Texas Republican congressmen are retiring. Does this situation present a danger for Democrats? That’s this week’s Flashpoint topic. From the right, Wade Emmert, former chairman of Dallas County's Republican Party. And from the left, Rich Hancock from VirtualNewsCenter.com.

ROUNDTABLE

Reporters Roundtable puts the headlines in perspective each week. Ross Ramsey and Bud Kennedy returned along with Berna Dean Steptoe, WFAA’s political producer. Ross, Bud and Berna Dean joined host Jason Whitely to discuss whether former U.S. Representative Beto O'Rourke’s new strategy to win the Democratic nomination for president will be successful. The four journalists also offered perspective on the Texas Education Agency’s new rankings for North Texas school districts.

