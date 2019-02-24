DALLAS — NEWSMAKER

Inside Texas Politics began with the issue of the buried gas lines that are affecting dozens of neighborhoods in North Texas. There are hundreds of miles of old pipes that are at risk of leaking, potentially leading to explosions. State Representative Rafael Anchia, a Dallas Democrat, has been out front on trying to fix this problem. He joined host Jason Whitely and Bud Kennedy of the Star-Telegram.

STATEWIDE

On the second day of the Texas legislative session, Governor Greg Abbott, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dennis Bonnen said they're all on the same page when referring to their priorities for the session. Reforming school finance and reducing property taxes were at the top of their list. Governor Abbott even declared the two as emergency items. Ross Ramsey, co-founder and executive editor of the Texas Tribune, joined host Jason Whitely to discuss why there haven’t been any bills on school finance and property taxes.

MY VOICE, MY OPINION

Last week, Ed Gray, from The Commish Radio Show, saw state Senator Kelly Hancock’s interview on Inside Texas Politics. Rep Hancock’s conversation caused Gray to consider how gerrymandering has affected his district. That’s the topic of this week’s My Voice, My Opinion.

NEWSMAKER 2

The number of candidates running for Dallas Mayor is nine. All of them will appear on Inside Texas Politics to introduce themselves to voters and explain their vision for Dallas. With such a large group, only three candidates will appear each week starting today and ending on Sunday, March 10, 2019. They will air in alphabetical order. Candidates Mike Ablon, Albert Black, and Scott Griggs appeared this week.

FLASHPOINT

Sixteen states have sued to stop President Donald Trump for declaring a national emergency to build new parts of a border fence. At issue is whether the president is abusing this power for politics? That's the focus of Flashpoint. From the right, Wade Emmert - Dallas County's former Republican chairman. And from the left, - LULAC's national president Domingo Garcia.

ROUNDTABLE

Reporters Roundtable puts the headlines in perspective each week. Ross Ramsey and Bud Kennedy returned along with Berna Dean Steptoe, WFAA’s political producer. Ross, Bud and Berna Dean joined host Jason Whitely to discuss the likelihood of the Freedom Caucus’ wish list coming to the floor for a vote this session. Their list includes requiring no permits to carry handguns and banning most abortions. The three journalists also talked about U.S. Senator John Cornyn’s early endorsement from President Donald Trump for the 2020 election.